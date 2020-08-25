KSI fires back at Trippie Redd amid Jake Paul controversy

Both Trippie Redd and KSI have been trading blows for quite some time despite collaborating on a hit single together earlier in the year. Now tensions have boiled over once again as the two have lashed out at each other on social media.

The mega-popular British YouTuber and prominent American rapper Trippie Redd first worked together on a 2020 single for KSI’s album Dissimilation. ‘Wake Up Call’ has since gone on to reach over 30 million plays on Spotify and nearly 15 million views on YouTube.

Despite the successful collaboration, the duo has been at arms for a few months now. Redd was seen training alongside Jake Paul in a May appearance, sparking backlash from KSI. This appearance came soon after KSI won his boxing rematch against Jake’s brother Logan in a sold-out Staples Centre.

While the two weren’t on the best of terms following this, tensions have once again boiled over. A series of Instagram Stories on August 24 set them on a back and forth argument through social media.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to kill people with kindness,” Trippie Redd said at the start of his IG story. The famous rapper was proudly showing off his newly-built studio space, a space that he claims KSI paid for thanks to their collaboration earlier in the year. “Thank you KSI, you’re paying for my studio. I appreciate you.”

“I’m glad I was able to pay for your studio,” KSI soon responded with an equally bitter tone. “Consider it a gift considering all you had to do was sing.” He didn’t quite stop there, however, as KSI went on to explain why Trippie Redd should be grateful. Wake Up Call stands out as his “only top 20” track in the UK charts.

“When you come back to the UK to perform, just remember that,” he said. “You f**ked with my business when you did that video with Jake Paul… that’s why I don’t f**k with you.”

The appearance on May 29 rapidly spread across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube as KSI’s feature for the latest hit single was seen hitting pads with one of his YouTube rivals.

“When you get into this sh*t, realize it’s just business,” Trippie Redd fired back. “I’m not your friend, I don’t know you.”

It’s clear that the two aren’t on the best of terms in spite of their mutual success. While Trippie Redd has seemingly made enough of a profit from the song to fund his new studio, it doesn’t look like he’ll be featuring in any KSI tracks in the future.