KSI fans rally against him in surprise subscriber race with Mr Bean

Fans of YouTuber Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji are hilariously rallying against him as he embarks on a surprise subscriber race with none other than iconic British comedy character Mr Bean.

KSI is one of the most popular YouTubers not only in the UK but worldwide. He has accrued over 21 million subscribers on the platform and used his brand to become a professional boxer and a recording artist, setting his sights far beyond the confines of YouTube.

While he has established himself as a top creator, he would have expected his main competition to come from fellow YouTubers such as Logan Paul and David Dobrik, but apparently, that’s not the case.

As became clear thanks to a post on KSI’s subreddit on July 2, he appears to be locked in a tight subscriber race with Mr Bean, a selectively mute character portrayed by British comedy icon Rowan Atkinson.

The original post questions how Olatunji, commonly referred to as JJ, can call himself the biggest UK YouTuber when he has less subscribers than the official Mr Bean YouTube account – which, really, isn’t a completely unfair point.

When the post was first published, KSI sat at 21.5 million subs, while Mr Bean had 21.6 – and then something strange happened.

Rather than rally behind their hero, JJ’s fans instead pushed for their peers to subscribe to Mr Bean, saying that they “can’t allow JJ to overtake this icon” and that he was “part of our childhood.”

In a weird turn of events, @KSI fans have discovered he’s in a subscriber race with Mr Bean



...and are backing Mr Bean 😂 the channel gained over 100,000 subscribers yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fQxMO4pbdM — Tom Sharman (@TOMSHARMANWEB) July 2, 2020

In the short time since this was brought to everyone’s attention, each of them have reached the next 100k iteration, with Mr Bean maintaining his lead over KSI.

The question is, how does KSI respond? What does he do to get the better of Mr Bean? Only time will tell, but this could have a profound impact on JJ’s status as the UK’s biggest YouTuber.

Neither KSI nor Bean have yet commented on the ongoing battle.