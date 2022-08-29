KSI explains why he didn’t call out Jake Paul after Swarmz & Pineda wins

KSI has explained why he didn’t name Jake Paul in his long list of future fight callouts following his win over Luis Pineda on August 27.

After a three-year hiatus from fighting, KSI returned to the ring in dominant fashion by knocking out both Swarmz and Luis Pineda during his ambitious two fights in one night event in London.

Shortly after knocking out Pineda – who is a professional boxer – KSI was quizzed on who he wants to fight next, and the British YouTube star issued a few callouts to the likes of Andrew Tate, Tommy Fury, and even Slim Albaher. Though, the absence of his longtime rival Jake Paul was noted by fans and pundits across social media.

The Brit had been expected to callout Jake, given that the pair have laid the groundwork for the long-awaited “winner takes all” fight. However, he’s explained why he didn’t do so.

KSI says there’s a long way to go before Jake Paul fight

Speaking to DAZN shortly after the victory, KSI noted that fighting Jake is still his end goal, but he’s still got plenty of work to do before he gets to square off against his American counterpart.

“There are so many more (fights) and that’s why I was calling out everyone bro. Legit, theres so many people I need to go through before I get to Jake,” he said.

“Jake is definitely the main goal, but soon come, soon come. Just getting my work in, getting the rounds in, and yeah bro, I’m feeling good. Happy days.”

Timestamp of 1:20

Jake himself even called KSI a “smart man” for not calling him out, and doesn’t believe the pair will actually settle the score and fight. The ‘Problem Child’ stated that KSI will “never” fight him and is just using his name for hype.

The pair of them will be back in the ring soon – Jake in October and KSI in January – so maybe they’ll spark something later down the line. We’ll just have to wait and see.