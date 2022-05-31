KSI explains plan to silence haters with boxing return and show why he’s the “king”

YouTube star KSI has explained why he’s so excited to make his boxing return while also taking shots at Jake Paul and Austin McBroom for their recent fights.

While he hasn’t boxed since his 2019 rematch with Logan Paul, KSI has been at the forefront of influencer boxing since it blew up in popularity a few years ago. Even throughout his three-year hiatus, the British YouTuber has always been linked with a number of big fights.

Just like long-time rival Jake Paul, KSI will be returning to the ring in August and while an opponent has yet to be announced, there are plenty of rumors out there about who he’ll take on.

The Brit has continually trash-talked the likes of Jake, Austin McBroom, and Alex Wasabi ahead of his return as he wants to reclaim his spot as the “king” of YouTuber boxing – and he’s excited to strap the gloves back on.

During his May 28 video, where he was reacting to TikTok jokes about himself, KSI watched one of his infamous interactions with Jake as he urged his rival to “not be nervous” around him. That prompted some more trash talk.

“This is why, ladies and gentlemen, I’m so excited to get back in the ring now, I can shut so many people up,” he said, noting how many critics he’s had for skipping out on boxing to focus on his music.

“Now I’m in a good space musically to the point where I’m like alright, cool, what have I missed boxing wise? KSI added. “And now you’ve got all these motherf**kers saying KSI ain’t s**t, KSI ain’t this and that! Bro! Do you not understand who I am? I’m the king baby. I’m one of the OGs that started all of this!”

KSI noted that his return to the ring will help him prove that he’s the “greatest YouTube boxer” and he’ll reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain top.

Should he win, the Brit is looking to fight Jake Paul at some point, and while Jake is focused on ‘real boxers,’ a clash between the two would no doubt be of massive interest.