KSI confirms Joe Fournier as next boxing opponent for Misfits 007

YouTube star KSI has officially confirmed Joe Fournier as his next boxing opponent for Misfits x DAZN Series 007 coming up this May, following months of speculation.

2023 is KSI’s last year of boxing, as the influencer has confirmed he’s hoping to take three more fights before hanging up his gloves for good.

The internet star posted his probable schedule to Twitter earlier this month, setting a bout on Misfits Series 007 for May, a fight for August, and a final match for later in the year.

It was long speculated that KSI would be taking on a pro fighter for his next bout — not the first time he’s done so, as he notably faced off with Luis Pineda in his ‘two fights, one night’ event in 2022.

He’s been publicly spatting with British pro boxer Joe Fournier for some time now. In fact, a possible fight poster for the two leaked late last year, sparking rumors of a potential faceoff.

DAZN This fight poster leaked in October 2022.

Then, in early 2023, Fournier confronted KSI in person after his victory over FaZe Temperrr at Misfits 004. “London, who wants to see him fight a real boxer?” he challenged. “That might work on a guy playing video games, but it ain’t going to work on a real fighter.”

Months later, it looks like this matchup is finally taking place, as KSI has officially confirmed the bout via Twitter.

KSI to face off with Joe Fournier on Misfits 007

On March 22, KSI posted a fight poster featuring himself and Fournier online, writing, “May 13th, we go again. Another KO incoming.”

This marks the second pro boxer KSI will have faced, but will potentially be his most challenging opponent yet.

Thus far, Fournier has yet to comment on the match, but has posted the news to his Instagram stories.

Misfits 007 is slated to take place on May 13 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, marking KSI’s second boxing match of 2023 — and one of his last.