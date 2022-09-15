KSI claims Jake Paul has Tyron Woodley “on a leash” and responds to fight challenge

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has responded to a challenge by Jake Paul’s former opponent Tyron Woodley after asking who he should fight in January.

KSI has successfully returned to the world of combat sports and has an undefeated record having bested the likes of Logan Paul, Swarmz, and Luis Pineda. Now, he’s looking for his next challenge.

On September 14, the British rapper posted a poll to Twitter for fans to vote on who he would battle next with Dillon Danis, Slim, Dr Mike and Tyron Woodley as options.

As Tyron Woodley stormed ahead in the poll, Jake Paul stepped in to make things more interesting, asking if his former nemesis would want to duke it out with KSI at 180 pounds.

KSI blasts Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul

In a post on Twitter, The Problem Child tagged Woodley to inquire about possibly fighting KSI on January and the former UFC champion had no issue accepting.

“I’m ready to now!” he exclaimed. “Tell KSI to quit sitting on a Kotex.”

Like a shark smelling blood in the water, KSI was quick to respond with a diss of his own, attacking both Tyron and Paul in the process.

“Jake Paul really got you on a leash…” he snapped back.

KSI explains why he’d fight Tyron Woodley

Woodley wasn’t backing down and stormed right back at his possible opponent with some verbal haymakers of his own.

“And I’ll dog walk your ass so now what? You wouldn’t accept a fight on two weeks’ notice. Instead, you fought 2 weak-ass warm-ups,” he blasted. “You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise, keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it.”

To this, KSI responded that the only reason he’d want to fight Tyron would be to knock him out faster than Jake.

Given how Jake Paul was able to defeat Woodley twice, it will be exciting to see how KSI does against him before a possible bout with The Problem Child down the line.

We’ll have to wait and see if the two end up squaring off, but judging by this heated round of back-and-forth insults, it could be one for the ages.