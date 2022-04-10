KSI blown away as new Adidas shoes sell out and resellers triple the price

Star YouTuber KSI’s new Adidas shoes, the Forum Hi’s, sold out less than a day after release leaving fans scrambling for a pair of the exclusive kicks.

After making waves on YouTube over the last decade, KSI has branched out into tons of new business opportunities over the last few years.

He launched new sports drink Prime Hydration with fellow YouTube star and boxing competitor Logan Paul, to massive success.

Not every investment of his has made a profit, however. Back in January, he revealed he had lost an unbelievable $5 million in cryptocurrency investments in 2021.

Even after losing a nice chunk of change in the crypto market, his new Adidas shoe launch should keep him in solid financial standing.

KSI Adidas shoes sell out

The YouTuber was stunned on April 9 when he announced that his new shoe, the Forum Hi from Adidas, instantly sold out.

“RIP. All sold out lol,” he said sharing a picture of the red and black high top kicks.

He followed that up with another tweet showing that every retailer carrying the shoe had sold out completely sold out, leaving the only avenue to obtain them coming from resellers who’ve jacked up the price.

How to get KSI’s Adidas shoes

With the Forum Hi’s currently sold out, the only way to get KSI’s new Adidas shoe is via third party sellers, like StockX.

If you don’t want to pay resale prices, you can continue to monitor Adidas’ official website, though it is unclear when the next restock for the shoe will be.

Hopefully for KSI fans looking to grab a pair Adidas will have a restock of the shoe soon enough.