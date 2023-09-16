KSI and Adin Ross clash ahead of face-to-face with Tommy Fury

Adin Ross and KSI clashed on social media ahead of the YouTuber’s virtual face-to-face with Tommy Fury on September 16.

Adin Ross is set to host a face-to-face between the two Prime Card fighters on his stream, but that didn’t stop KSI from calling him out on Twitter just before the meet.

The Prime Card is set to be one of the biggest influencer boxing matches in history, with both KSI and Logan Paul taking on Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis respectively.

KSI calls out Adin Ross for Andrew Tate support

However, KSI called out Adin on Twitter and branded him as a d*ckrider, a day before the face-to-face is due to happen.

KSI, in a quote tweet from the announcement, said: “Finally get to talk to the Andrew Tate/Jake Paul d*ckrider today. This is gonna be a lot of fun…”

Adin Ross quickly fired back: “Jake Paul owns you little bro. See you tomorrow”.

Adin Ross and Jake Paul have been making lots of content together recently, with the top YouTuber appearing in several of Adin’s Kick streams.

Recently, the streamer put himself in a fake jail along with Sneako and several other content creators after the Tate brothers told him that he wouldn’t last a day in prison.

