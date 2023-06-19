KSI accused of acting “spoilt” after complaining about his best friend Miniminter’s wedding

YouTube star KSI has drawn the ire of some fans after he complained about the conditions of where he was staying for Miniminter’s wedding – who just so happens to be his best friend.

A wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days of people’s lives. It’s a celebration of your most-treasured relationship and you get to celebrate with all your friends and family.

In the case of his Miniminter, his wedding with long-time partner Talia Mar got married at the start of June in Italy. Naturally, the Sidemen tagged along to celebrate and turned up in serious style.

They rented their own villa away from the main party, and while some of them were pleased with their choice, KSI wasn’t. And, as a result, the boxer and music producer has come under fire a bit from their legion of fans.

KSI explains his complaints about villa at Miniminter’s wedding

In an episode of the Side Podcast after the wedding, KSI explained that he expected the group to have a “100k” a night type villa. Instead, they managed to book the whole thing for around £5,000.

“5K Villa! For the whole thing! Instantly, I knew it was going to be shit,” he said, noting he’d voted for a more expensive option when the group was originally making plans. “Obviously, I’m a little bit different. I have a certain standard.”

While Vikkstar and others admitted it wasn’t “luxury,” they said it was ultimately “beautiful” but JJ voiced several complaints about the rooms they had and having instincts around the buildings.

However, fans couldn’t believe he was complaining. “Whatever the situation you just put up for your best mate’s wedding,” said one. “Sounds like everyone had a great time but KSI is spoilt and out of touch,” added another.

“Actually crazy to complain at your best friends’ wedding,” another viewer. “It don’t matter how much you dislike it. It’s your best friend’s wedding just act happy and nice. I know KSI jokes a lot about money but recently his ego is crazy,” said another.

While some viewers thought KSI went home and didn’t attend the wedding, that wasn’t the case. He got himself a different place to stay as a result and still went to Simon and Talia’s wedding. So, it all worked out in the end, in a way.