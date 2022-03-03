KristoferYee claims Artesian Builds purposely throttled PC performance

Twitch streamer and tech-focused YouTuber KristoferYee has claimed that Artesian Builds purposely throttled PC performance after allegedly finding multiple computers from them with underclocked graphics cards.

On March 1, PC building company Artesian Builds came under fire after Twitch streamer Kiapiaa posted clips on Twitter of the company’s CEO, Noah Katz, roasting her stream stats and refusing to give her the computer that she had just won.

As the situation began gaining traction on social media, Mizkif and Asmongold’s organization ‘OTK’ revealed they were separating from the company while YouTuber Onepegmg revealed the company hadn’t paid their taxes and can’t do business in California.

Now, Tech-focused YouTuber KristoferYee claims that Artesian Builds purposely throttled PC performance after allegedly finding computers from them with underclocked parts.

Artesian Builds PC performance

During his March 2 Twitch stream, KristoferYee spoke to his viewers regarding the recent situation with Artesian Builds, claiming that he has heard a lot of complaints about the companies computers overheating.

“You know what they did to combat their overheating problems?” he asked. “One of the content creators who asked me to take a look at their Artesian Builds PC said they weren’t getting the performance they should be getting out of their computer.

“We took a look at everything on her computer and realized there was some type of EVGA software on there that I hadn’t seen before.”

He went on to reveal that the EVGA software included on the PC was the company’s overclocking software — and he found that the graphics card was throttled by 10% to combat the overheating issue.

This underclock was allegedly done without the creator’s approval and would have been the reason they weren’t getting full performance from their computer.

KristoferYee also uploaded a video onto his YouTube channel regarding the situation with information regarding his own personal experiences with Noah Katz and Artesian Builds.

In the video, he reveals that he doesn’t like how Katz talked about the ambassadors — echoing similar comments made by NICKMERCS.

Kristofer also reveals a few interactions that other creators have had with the company, with some of them stating that they are afraid of repercussions.