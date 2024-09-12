Krispy Kreme announce “lucky” Friday the 13th deal

Friday the 13th might be thought of as unlucky for the superstitious among us, but Krispy Kreme is turning that reputation around by serving up an awesome number 13-themed deal.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen donuts for just 13 cents on Friday, September 13, 2024. Yes, you read that right, 12 donuts for only 13 cents.

There is one small catch though, customers who want to indulge in this deal will have to buy a full-priced Original Glazed dozen to get another Original Glazed dozen for free.

To access the buy-one-get-one deal, Krispy Kreme fans have to use the promo code “13” when ordering in-store or online via the app or website.

Krispy Kreme 12 donuts for just 13 cents?

Customers are limited to one 13-cent dozen, but with a full-price Original Glazed box costing around $16 usually, this is a pretty lucky steal.

This isn’t the only thing to get excited about at Krispy Kreme. Fall lovers are going to want to get down to their local Kreme for the new, limited-edition Golden Harvest collection.

The donut franchise has been getting into the festive spirit early this year, releasing their Essential Pumpkin Spice collection in early August. This saw the brand bring back two of its most popular seasonal items, including the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

These seasonal items are available until November 28 and customers can purchase the doughnut individually or it can be ordered as part of a dozen.

Yet, the releases don’t stop there. Further menu items have just been leaked, and they feature four new donut flavors that scream fall time. These leaks include:

Article continues after ad

Oatmeal Kreme Pie

Maple Buttercream

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Apple Filled Spice

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only major brand that is running awesome deals at the minute. Shake Shack just announced free chicken sandwiches every Sunday throughout the football season.