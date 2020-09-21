Kourtney Kardashian slams TikTok backlash over Addison Rae friendship

TikTok star Addison Rae and A-list celeb Kourtney Kardashian are raising eyebrows across the net due to the unlikely friendship they’ve struck up during quarantine, causing some fans to express their concern on social media.

19-year-old Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators, boasting over 61 million followers on the viral video app — but it seems the starlet is gaining an even bigger celebrity status after making friends in high places.

Advertisement

Rae and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian collaborated together on an at-home glute workout over Zoom in May, sparking a fairly substantial friendship for the two ever since.

However, what once seemed like a simple collaboration has now become a point of contention for critics, who are taking issue with the duo’s camaraderie after they posed together in a swimming pool for what many felt was an overly-sensual photoshoot.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSgZdRRC2Z8

In fact, it seems like Rae hangs out with Kourtney and the Kardashian clan quite often, leading to a slew of backlash from concerned fans as to why an older woman is so close to a teenaged TikTok sensation.

Read More: Bryce Hall and Tessa Brooks spark dating rumors after Addison Rae split

While neither party spoke up about the issue for some time, it seems that Kourtney is well aware of the division surrounding her friendship with Rae, as evidenced by her snarky reply to one critic on Instagram in September — months after her initial collab with the TikToker.

“This friendship still weirds me tf out,” one user wrote of the situation.

Advertisement

“For real,” another replied. “She’s 41 and she’s hanging out with 19-year-olds in swimming pools.”

Luckily, Kourtney had the perfect response for the two critics, writing in a response to their convo: “Do you suggest a better place? I’m looking for ideas…”

According to Addison, her friendship with Kourtney began after she visited her home for a surprise meet-and-greet for her son (and avid Addison Rae fan), Mason, leading to the somewhat unconventional relationship they’ve sparked today.

Advertisement

Some are even jokingly calling Rae an “honorary Kardashian” — and although we’re not positive how legitimate that claim is, there’s no denying that some on the net just aren’t sure how to feel about her companionship with 41-year-old Kourtney.