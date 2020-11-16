 Korean Twitch streamers go viral with completely bizarre goose dance - Dexerto
Korean Twitch streamers go viral with completely bizarre goose dance

Published: 16/Nov/2020 11:31

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamers dance together with a stuffed goose, alongside the Twitch logo
Twitch: 득털

Two Korean Twitch streamers have gone inexplicably viral after they danced together in a huge pair of trousers, along with a stuffed goose, leading to some bizarre but equally as hilarious content.

While Twitch is often known for being a gaming staple, the Just Chatting category has also proven to be immensely popular, allowing people to get creative with their non-gaming content. Though it’s safe to say that sometimes things can get a little weird, leading to some very entertaining viral clips.

From being attacked by geese to exploding watermelons, the category always proves to be a goldmine of content internationally, and occasionally a clip will emerge and go viral with zero context, making it all the funnier.

Streamer Lee Sang Deuk poses in front of a table full of food
Instagram: lsd.818
Lee Sang Deuk makes a variety of different content on both Twitch and YouTube.

Deukteol (득털) didn’t expect to go quite so viral when he decided to do a bizarre dance with his friend on stream on November 15, but everyone was glad for the clip which was equal parts wholesome and weird.

In the background, the Eurovision song ‘Run Away’ by the Sunstroke Project & Olia Tira is playing, most well known for the saxophone loop that promptly became a meme after the 2010 contest.

The two men are squeezed into the same bright blue spotty trousers, a hilarious contrast to their cloth-less top halves.

They also, for some reason, have what appears to be a soft toy goose stuffed into the front of the trousers, making for a rather bizarre sight indeed. As they danced they were smiling from ear to ear, consumed by the weirdness of it all.

Unfortunately, the original VOD of the stream appears to no longer exist, meaning that the context behind how exactly they got to that point in the stream is lost. Though some may say that the lack of context only makes it better.

The bizarre clip has now accumulated over 84,000 views too, as viewers are obsessed with these friends, their bright blue trousers, and their stuffed goose.

Call of Duty

xQc immediately regrets mocking CoD controller players

Published: 17/Nov/2020 13:30

by Jacob Hale
xQc call of duty on controller
Activision/Twitch: xQc

The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is one that will likely last forever, but Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had a rude awakening when discussing how “easy” playing Call of Duty on controller is.

The entire argument falls back on the ‘PC Master Race’ idea, with players believing that mouse & keyboard on PC is the optimal way to play any game, especially when it comes to first-person shooters.

Obviously, it all comes down to personal preference. In CoD alone, we see players like Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff stick to his controller roots, while his oft-teammate Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar prefers to play on mouse and keyboard.

xQc falls into the same category as Tim, having made his name as a professional Overwatch player and one of Twitch’s top streamers on mouse and keyboard — and clearly doesn’t have the highest opinion of controller players.

Black Ops Cold War Miami
Activision
xQc is playing through the Call of Duty campaign with a controller.

While playing through the new Black Ops Cold War campaign on a controller, xQc explains why quickscoping on a controller isn’t that impressive, but it quickly comes back to bite him.

“There’s bullet magnetism, there’s auto-aim, there’s crosshair magnetism…” the Canadian star said, before telling his viewers to look at how easy it is.

He then proceeded to miss several more shots than he hit, instantly proving himself wrong and regretting mocking controller players before actually testing what he was talking about.

“In this case,” he continued after missing a flurry of shots, “it’s a glitch. It’s a glitch.”

xQc went sheepishly silent after the clip, while his chat burst out in laughter given the incredible timing of what he had been saying about quickscoping on a controller.

Obviously xQc won’t be that upset about it, but he might think twice before he makes comments like that about controller players again.