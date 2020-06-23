KingGothalion pivots to exclusive Facebook Gaming deal after Mixer closes

Cory ‘KingGothalion’ Michael has become the first high-profile Mixer streamer to declare his allegiance following the Microsoft-owned streaming website’s confirmation of closure. He revealed he will be joining Facebook Gaming on a new exclusive deal, starting June 24.

Gothalion’s pivot to Facebook Gaming comes less than a day after Microsoft announced the Mixer streaming platform would be shut down. The Twitch rival will now transition into part of Facebook's platform.

The platform’s biggest names included Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, and Gothalion; all penned exclusive multi-year deals with the now-defunct platform. While the first two have not yet unveiled their next moves, Gothalion has flown his new colors already ⁠— a deep, Facebook blue.

“Ten months ago I joined the Mixer team. My hope was to create a more robust and competitive streaming market, while mentoring streamers on Mixer, helping them grow their brands, and creating a space we can all feel safe streaming in,” he said.

“My mission hasn’t changed. I’ll be joining the Facebook team. Just like them, my doors will be open to all Mixer streamers now looking to find a new home. Starting from this Wednesday, I’ll see you on Facebook. Different address, same me.”

Gothalion may already be in the process of setting up shop at Facebook Gaming, but Ninja and Shroud have kept their next moves rather quiet. One question mark for Blevins and his future, in particular, is the feud sparked with Twitch after his huge 2019 departure.

Facebook Gaming has also confirmed the platform would not be “actively pursuing exclusive agreements” with any former Mixer stars. Vivek Sharma, who helms the social media giant’s gaming arm, said it would be “up to them, and their priorities.”

According to sources, Facebook approached the powerhouse pair to keep them on board during the switch, but were knocked back. Instead, both chose to opt-out of the transition, with full contract payments. They are currently weighing up options.

There’s a silver lining to the major shift from Mixer to Facebook Gaming as well. Mixer kept a tight leash on their exclusive partners in terms of where they could stream. Facebook seems more relaxed about their own deals.

On April 23, Facebook streamer DisguisedToast appeared back on his Twitch channel for a Just Chatting broadcast, despite inking a deal with the social media platform in November. At the time, he confirmed his admins "had allowed it". In fact, they even encouraged him to do it, Toast said.

Microsoft has set Mixer’s final day for July 22. Following that date, all links on the dissolving platform will redirect to Facebook’s gaming hub. All Mixer users can connect their accounts there “to make it easier” to transition next month.