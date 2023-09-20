Kind note moves Twitch streamer to tears after being told to quiet down by Karen

A Twitch streamer was moved to tears by a stranger’s kind note after she was told to quiet down by another customer while broadcasting in a restaurant.

IRL Twitch streams can capture the best, worst, and wildest of the real world as broadcasters show off their travels abroad or daily lives with viewers.

Streamers have undergone some hair-raising incidents during their broadcasts, such as one creator who was chased by a man threatening to “kill” him for streaming in a public park.

Article continues after ad

However, quite a few have captured some random acts of kindness that restore our faith in humanity — and that’s exactly what happened during streamer ‘GeezGiselle’s’ broadcast on September 19.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: geez.giselle Twitch streamer ‘Geez Giselle’ was left stunned after a stranger in a restaurant lifted her spirits with a kind note.

Twitch streamer cries after stranger’s random act of kindness

Giselle was live streaming in a Pho restaurant when a patron came over to her and asked her to put on her headphones and quiet down.

“Can you please put some headphones on so we don’t have to hear that?” They asked. “Just so you can have your conversation privately.”

Article continues after ad

It was clear that Giselle was taken aback by the person’s request and demeanor, and she immediately quieted down, later explaining that it was another customer eating at a table with his wife.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“I don’t understand what he meant,” she explained. “I should have said something.”

However, her interaction with the ‘Karen’ customer didn’t go unnoticed by other patrons. A short while later, another customer left her a kind note on a napkin, which read: “You handled yourself beautifully.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Giselle instantly broke out into tears, clearly moved by the stranger’s kindness after her unpleasant experience with the Karen.

“This is so kind,” she said. “I can’t. This is so nice. I am going to try to keep it forever.”

This is just the latest act of kindness to take over Twitch after a random passerby helped save a stranger from being assaulted during a live stream earlier this month.