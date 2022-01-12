Kim Rhodes shouts out Corpse Husband in wholesome viral TikTok

Actress Kim Rhodes has shown her love for Corpse Husband in her latest wholesome TikTok video, sporting some of his merch while baking muffins and listening to one of his songs.

As TikTok has grown in popularity, more and more celebrities have made their way to the short-form video app as a way to engage with their fans. This has been the case for comedian and actor Henry Winkler and even Spiderman himself, Tom Holland.

The app has provided platforms for several Disney Network stars, as well. Kim Rhodes, who played Zack and Cody’s mom in ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,’ has amassed over 1.3 million followers on the app since her first video in March of 2020.

Advertisement

Now, the actress has surprised her fans with a clip showcasing her love for popular YouTuber and musician Corpse Husband in a wholesome TikTok of her baking muffins.

Kim Rhodes shouts out Corpse Husband

On January 11, Rhodes surprised her fans with a video that showed her baking muffins in the kitchen while wearing a hoodie from Corpse Husband’s merch collection.

In the video, she lip sings to Corpse’s viral song “Hot Demon B***hes Near You.”

She also makes sure to clap back to anyone that may dislike her interests. The video’s caption says: “Muffins, Mom, and @corpse_husband Merch. I don’t care if you cringe, I’m so happy!”

Advertisement

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Fans of the actress instantly took to the comments with support for the creator, stating that they “love a Corpse Husband fan.”

Read More: Man arrested for allegedly killing TikToker boyfriend over fight about Overwatch

Rhodes replied, explaining that she loves his work.

Corpse Husband has gone viral over the last couple of years after he joined Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and others in games of Among us on stream. Since then, he has released a handful of songs showcasing his extremely deep voice — including one with Machine Gun Kelly.