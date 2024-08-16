Kim Kardashian’s kids plan to “sneakily” set her up with streamers and athletes

Kim Kardashian revealed her children have been trying to get her back in the dating game by “sneakily” setting her up with streamers and athletes.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the SKIMS founder was quizzed about her relationship status following her divorce from Kanye West.

While Kim confirmed she wasn’t “seeing anyone” for the time being and was definitely single, she added that her kids have been hoping to get her back in the “love scene”.

Their plan of attack? Formulate lists of potential candidates for Kim to date — and according to Kim, these lists are filled with athletes and streamers.

( Topic begins at 3:50)

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” Kim said, explaining that her four children with West were “ready now” for their mom to start dating. She went on to call her children’s choices for her love life “so particular”, as they would make “lists” of any viable options.

According to Kim, eight-year-old Saint West wants his mom to be with “any basketball player or soccer player”, though the Kardashian wasn’t as convinced: “I’m like, ‘If you only knew’. Like, it’s [a] no. No, no.”

Kim then revealed that “some of” her kids thought their mom would be better suited trying her luck with streamers, though she didn’t share which ones in particular.

However, any streamers thinking this might be their chance to romance Kim will have to put their plans on hold, as she continued, “They try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.'”

Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for viewers to start theorizing which streamers might have made the list. Some suspected Kai Cenat, as he had already met the celebrity family after surprising North West for her birthday. Other names that popped up on X (formerly Twitter) included Duke Dennis and even Adin Ross.