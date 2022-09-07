Kim Kardashian on critics questioning her talent: “Do I need to be a f**king circus animal?”

Kim Kardashian has addressed critics who still continue to question her fame and talent, discussing why and how this line of questioning has become such a constant in her life.

Interview Magazine’s September 2022 issue features Kim Kardashian on the front cover, with the outlet’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg sitting down with Kim to chat about the state of the USA, her career, and much more.

During the conversation, Ottenberg mentions how Kim Kardashian has always described herself as a woman with no talent, then asking Kim to help her “get the record straight” by explaining what she does consider her strengths to be.

“I think it came from people saying, what are you famous for? And I’m like, Well, we have a TV show. But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, Well, what do you do? What’s your talent? And I’m like, didn’t know I needed one.”

Kim Kardashian then went on to add that she has a “million f**king talents” that she could list off to tell her critics the “weirdest f**king shit on the planet” but ultimately, she believes her “talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.”

She then calls this ability a “bit of magic and business savvy”, that she has “a problem being super confident” and that when talking about herself she has “always been more self-deprecating” and “shy.”