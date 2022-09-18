Post Malone updates fans on TikTok after concert fall: “Everything’s good”

Post Malone has reassured his fans on TikTok after taking a nasty fall on stage during his concert in St. Louis.

The rapper was performing his hit ‘Circles’ at the at the Enterprise Center on 17 September when he walked down a ramp, and fell down a hole on stage.

He landed on his ribcage and laid on the stage, writhing in pain. Moments later, medics came and and took him off the stage, but roughly 15 minutes later, he reappeared and apologised to fans.

“St Louis, I’m so f**king sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Post Malone said, as fans chanted his name. “I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry – there was a big a** hole in the middle of the stage.”

He went on to thank the fans for “hanging in there” and performed a few more songs.

On September 18, Post Malone took to TikTok to update fans on his condition. In a short clip, he thanked fans for their patience, and said that he’s feeling better after the fall.

“We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good—they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he said.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

Fans flooded the comment section, leaving supportive messages for the rapper.

“Never apologize. Accidents happen and your people love you and support you. Get well. Much love,” one fan wrote.

“Post, you got hurt. No apology necessary. Everyone is relieved to know you’re ok,” another fan commented.

“No fault of your own sir. Accidents happen. The most important thing is you’re okay,” someone else added.