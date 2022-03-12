Kim Kardashian and North take over TikTok with viral ‘Emo Girl’ post

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have gone viral on TikTok for their recreation of Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith’s ‘Emo Girl,’ complete with themed makeup looks.

TikTok is home to some of the most popular influencers on the internet, and countless huge celebrities have also flocked to the app to make accounts to engage with trends and interact with their fan base.

Kim Kardashian is one such celebrity, who made her own TikTok in November 2021 along with daughter North West, instantly going viral. A the time of writing, the mother-daughter duo has over 6 million followers on their popular account.

The latest video of theirs to go viral on the app is a clip of them lip-syncing to the song ‘Emo Girl’ by Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith. The song has been causing a stir on TikTok, with some loving the song and others not liking it quite as much.

Kim and North teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope to sing along to the chorus, and they went all out with dark, smudged eye makeup and lipstick.

The video now has 4.6 million likes and over 24 million views, and although the comments for the kimandnorth account have been turned off, TikTok users having been resharing the clip to their own pages, reacting to their iconic lip-sync of the song.

“North’s emo girl TikTok has me dead,” one Twitter user wrote.

Although Kim and North have millions of fans on TikTok, in February, North’s presence on the platform was criticized by her father Kanye West who asked the internet what to do about his daughter being on the app “against [his] will.”

Kim responded that: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”