How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2022: nominees and how to vote for

Honouring the best of the best in kid’s content for 2021, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 incoming fast. Covering more than ever, this year see’s your favourite YouTube, TikTok and gaming stars up for awards. Here’s the nominees and how you can vote for your winner.
This year marks the 35th time that Nickelodeon has thrown the night of nights for kids’ entertainment. 35 years in and we’ve seen the awards night morph to match the world it’s in, while always managing to provide a solid evening of entertainment.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 on April 9 will feature dual hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowksi in tandem, making this the first duo hosted awards night since 2004.
The awards see top young entertainers across almost every conceivable medium being put up for the best in field awards. Expect to see stars from music, social media, film and TV, and gaming up for recognition.
Here’s how you can vote in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, and how to watch the full show on April 9.
Even though it's called the Kids' Choice Awards, voting is for ALL ages! Check out the #KCA nominees and get your vote on now at https://t.co/UcRHsIxF6g
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 22, 2022
How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2022
As can be expected, as the event is hosted by Nickelodeon you’ll need access to the channel, or one of it’s sub-divisions to watch the 2022 iteration of the KCAs.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on April 9 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, airing live on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel at 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 11:30PM GMT.
How to vote in Kids Choice Awards 2022
Once you’ve had a solid look through the nominees, you’ll need to know how to vote for your favorites in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Luckily the process is simple enough.
- Head on over to Nickelodeon’s official website
- Go to your category of choice
- Click “Vote” on your favorite, and that’s it
Voting is open now and runs all the way through until April 9, so get in quick!
Kids Choice Awards 2022: All nominees
Here now, in full, is all award categories and every nominee in them for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022.
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Raven’s Home
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Danger Force
- That Girl Lay Lay
Favorite Family TV Show
- iCarly
- Cobra Kai
- Young Sheldon
- WandaVision
- Loki
- The Flash
Favorite Reality TV Show
- LEGO Masters
- America’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout
- Kids Baking Championship
- American Idol
Favorite Cartoon
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- The Loud House
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Raven-Symoné
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sofia Wylie
- That Girl Lay Lay
- Havan Flores
- Malia Baker
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Cooper Barnes
- Joshua Bassett
- Luca Luhan
- Raphael Alejandro
- Young Dylan
- Bryce Gheisar
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Miranda Cosgrove
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Peyton List
- Yara Shahidi
- Mary Mouser
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Tom Hiddleston
- Jerry Trainor
- Nathan Kress
- Iain Armitage
- Ralph Macchio
- Jeremy Renner
Favorite Video Game
- Brookhaven
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars
Favorite Movie
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Tom & Jerry
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Cinderella
- Jungle Cruise
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson
- Tom Holland
- Ryan Reynolds
- LeBron James
- John Cena
- Vin Diesel
Favorite Movie Actress
- Zendaya
- Emma Stone
- Scarlett Johansson
- Camila Cabello
- Angelina Jolie
- Emily Blunt
Favorite Animated Movie
- Encanto
- Luca
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie
- Reese Witherspoon
- Awkwafina
- Keanu Reeves
- Scarlett Johansson
- Charlize Theron
- Tom Kenny
Favorite Female Artist
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Lady Gaga
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
Favorite Male Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Justin Bieber
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
- Drake
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Group
- Maroon 5
- Jonas Brothers
- Black Eyed Peas
- Florida Georgia Line
- BTS
- Migos
Favorite Song
- “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran
- “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift
- “Easy on Me” by Adele
- “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd
- “Up” by Cardi B
- “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Collaboration
- “STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- “Beautiful Mistakes” by Maroon 5 featuring Mega Three Stallion
- “Rumors” by Lizzo featuring Cardi B
- “Leave Before You Love Me” by Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Walker Hayes
- Saweetie
- Chlöe
- Glass Animals
- Jack Harlow
Favorite Album
- Taylor Swift: Fearless’
- Justin Bieber: Justice
- Adele: 30
- Taylor Swift: Red
- Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
- Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Favorite Social Music Star
- JoJo Siwa
- Addison Rae
- That Girl Lay Lay
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Oliver Tree
- Johnny Orlando
Favorite Male Creator
- Ryan’s World
- MrBeast
- Ninja
- Spencer X
- Austin Creed
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
- Addison Rae
- Miranda Sings
- Charli D’Amelio
- Lexi Rivera
- Kids Diana Show
- Emma Chamberlain
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- Naomi Osaka
- Candace Parker
- Sasha Banks
- Chloe Kim
Favorite Male Sports Star
- LeBron James
- Tom Brady
- Stephen Curry
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Christian Ronaldo
Favorite Global Music Star
- Adele (UK)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Tems (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)