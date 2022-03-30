How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2022: nominees and how to vote for

Honouring the best of the best in kid’s content for 2021, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 incoming fast. Covering more than ever, this year see’s your favourite YouTube, TikTok and gaming stars up for awards. Here’s the nominees and how you can vote for your winner.

This year marks the 35th time that Nickelodeon has thrown the night of nights for kids’ entertainment. 35 years in and we’ve seen the awards night morph to match the world it’s in, while always managing to provide a solid evening of entertainment.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 on April 9 will feature dual hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowksi in tandem, making this the first duo hosted awards night since 2004.

The awards see top young entertainers across almost every conceivable medium being put up for the best in field awards. Expect to see stars from music, social media, film and TV, and gaming up for recognition.

Here’s how you can vote in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, and how to watch the full show on April 9.

Even though it's called the Kids' Choice Awards, voting is for ALL ages! Check out the #KCA nominees and get your vote on now at https://t.co/UcRHsIxF6g — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 22, 2022

How to watch Kids Choice Awards 2022

As can be expected, as the event is hosted by Nickelodeon you’ll need access to the channel, or one of it’s sub-divisions to watch the 2022 iteration of the KCAs.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on April 9 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, airing live on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel at 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 11:30PM GMT.

How to vote in Kids Choice Awards 2022

Once you’ve had a solid look through the nominees, you’ll need to know how to vote for your favorites in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. Luckily the process is simple enough.

Head on over to Nickelodeon’s official website Go to your category of choice Click “Vote” on your favorite, and that’s it

Voting is open now and runs all the way through until April 9, so get in quick!

Kids Choice Awards 2022: All nominees

Here now, in full, is all award categories and every nominee in them for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022.

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Raven’s Home

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Danger Force

That Girl Lay Lay

Favorite Family TV Show

iCarly

Cobra Kai

Young Sheldon

WandaVision

Loki

The Flash

Favorite Reality TV Show

LEGO Masters

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Kids Baking Championship

American Idol

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Looney Tunes Cartoons

The Loud House

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Raven-Symoné

Olivia Rodrigo

Sofia Wylie

That Girl Lay Lay

Havan Flores

Malia Baker

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

Cooper Barnes

Joshua Bassett

Luca Luhan

Raphael Alejandro

Young Dylan

Bryce Gheisar

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Miranda Cosgrove

Elizabeth Olsen

Hailee Steinfeld

Peyton List

Yara Shahidi

Mary Mouser

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Tom Hiddleston

Jerry Trainor

Nathan Kress

Iain Armitage

Ralph Macchio

Jeremy Renner

Favorite Video Game

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

Favorite Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Tom & Jerry

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Cinderella

Jungle Cruise

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson

Tom Holland

Ryan Reynolds

LeBron James

John Cena

Vin Diesel

Favorite Movie Actress

Zendaya

Emma Stone

Scarlett Johansson

Camila Cabello

Angelina Jolie

Emily Blunt

Favorite Animated Movie

Encanto

Luca

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie

Reese Witherspoon

Awkwafina

Keanu Reeves

Scarlett Johansson

Charlize Theron

Tom Kenny

Favorite Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Drake

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Group

Maroon 5

Jonas Brothers

Black Eyed Peas

Florida Georgia Line

BTS

Migos

Favorite Song

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

“All Too Well” by Taylor Swift

“Easy on Me” by Adele

“Take My Breath” by The Weeknd

“Up” by Cardi B

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Collaboration

“STAY” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Beautiful Mistakes” by Maroon 5 featuring Mega Three Stallion

“Rumors” by Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Leave Before You Love Me” by Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Favorite Breakout Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Walker Hayes

Saweetie

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Favorite Album

Taylor Swift: Fearless’

Justin Bieber: Justice

Adele: 30

Taylor Swift: Red

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Drake: Certified Lover Boy

Favorite Social Music Star

JoJo Siwa

Addison Rae

That Girl Lay Lay

Dixie D’Amelio

Oliver Tree

Johnny Orlando

Favorite Male Creator

Ryan’s World

MrBeast

Ninja

Spencer X

Austin Creed

Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator

Addison Rae

Miranda Sings

Charli D’Amelio

Lexi Rivera

Kids Diana Show

Emma Chamberlain

Favorite Female Sports Star

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Sasha Banks

Chloe Kim

Favorite Male Sports Star

LeBron James

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Christian Ronaldo

Favorite Global Music Star