Kid Cudi walks off stage after being hit with a bottle at Rolling Loud 2022

Zackerie Fairfax . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

During a live performance at Rolling Loud 2022, alternative hip-hop artist Kid Cudi walked off stage after being pelted with trash.

38-year-old musical artist Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi has just released his first “greatest hits” album titled ‘The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1’. Some of the most iconic tracks on the album have racked up hundreds of millions of plays since his debut mixtape was released in 2008.

Mescudi has gone on to influence other major stars including Travis Scott – whose two-part moniker is directly inspired by Mescudi – and Jaeden Smith. But the crowd at Rolling Loud 2022 did not hold the same respect for the Man On The Moon as his peers.

During a performance on July 22 at the Rolling Loud music festival, Mescudi cut his set short and stormed off stage after several members of the crowd threw trash on stage.

Why did Kid Cudi walk off stage?

Kanye West was originally slated to headline Rolling Loud in Miami, but pulled out a week before the festival. This would be the first time a headlining artist would back out of Rolling Loud, but Kid Cudi was set to take the stage as his replacement.

Over the past year, West and Mescudi have had an ongoing feud made public thanks to Instagram and Twitter posts. Those who purchased tickets with the intent to see Kanye could share Ye’s malice toward Cudi.

As Cudi performed, an attendee threw a water bottle at the stage hitting the artist in the face. He immediately stopped singing and told the audience, “I will walk off this stage if y’all throw one more motherf**kin thing up here. I will leave. I will leave right now.”

And on queue, another piece of trash soared onto the stage. Without hesitation, Mescudi walked off the stage and would not return to finish his performance.

Twitter user ‘guapgetterjeff‘ posted a video showing that they were the one who threw the final piece of trash on stage. The video was captioned “We wanted Kanye West anyway… Kid Cudi you soft.”

Kanye makes Rolling Loud appearance

While he backed out of the headline performance, Kanye wasn’t completely absent from the Rolling Loud festival. Following Kid Cudi short showing, Ye would make a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s set.

He would perform ‘Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1’, a song that features Kid Cudi on the pre-chorus. Many fans felt this was a slight to Cudi and event-goers as he had backed out from performing just four days before the festival.

‘Cudi’ would make it to the trending tab on Twitter as fans shared their sympathies with the rapper. Many felt he was treated unfairly and didn’t deserve the hate for standing in for Kanye.

Others claimed Cudi should have “seen this coming” since he replaced the artist he’s had beef with for the past year.