Kick thanks Twitch for sending record number of new users to their site

Kick smashed the record number of sign-ups on their site in the wake of Twitch’s drama over branded content, and had to thank the Amazon-owned platform for it.

Over the last few months, Twitch has gotten into hot water a few times with their streamers due to changes they’ve planned, and also made, to different things on the site.

Most recently, the Amazon-owned platform sparked outrage when revealing plans to change branded content. They had planned for streamers to be able to use no more than 3% of the screen for on-screen adverts, which prompted some to threaten to leave the site.

Twitch has since backed down on the changes, apologizing to streamers, and saying they’ll go back to the drawing board. However, a few have already made the switch away from Twitch, with many opting to go to Kick.

Kick thanks Twitch for boosting sign-ups

That’s right, the Stake-backed platform has benefited most from the controversy, recording a record number of users on their site off the back of it.

“We just doubled our all time 24h signup record,” Kick tweeted on June 7, attaching a purple heart to represent Twitch. “Shoutout to that other website for the boost.”

Kick has been all over the chance to bring streamers to their platform from Twitch as a result of the drama. They’ve offered to pay streamers the $25 cost Twitch has now implemented to cancel partnership deals.

Trainwreck, the third largest stakeholder in the site, has been working to get numerous streamers verified and linked up with a sub button if they make the move too.

It remains to be seen if they’ll make serious inroads on Twitch’s dominance over the livestreaming sector.