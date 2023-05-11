Kick teases “KickCon” event in the same location as TwitchCon 2023

Livestreaming platform Kick has teased a potential “KickCon” event, and it’s in the same location as TwitchCon 2023.

Since its launch in late 2022, Trainwreck’s streaming platform Kick has skyrocketed in popularity with a wide variety of streamers making their way to the platform.

The platform’s leadership has made it clear that they want to continue focusing on creators as they grow the website, with many getting ready to plan meetups across the world.

But Kick may want everyone in one place, as they teased a “KickCon” event in a recently tweeted image of a ticket that shows the same location as TwitchCon 2023.

Kick teases “KickCon” in Las Vegas

In the May 10 post on Twitter, Kick shared a photo of a “complimentary VIP Pass” to an event called “KickCon 2023.”

It shows Las Vegas Nevada under the location section, which just so happens to be where TwitchCon 2023 is set to take place in the fall.

The event location on the ticket reads “TBA,” but a second tweet from Kick has fans thinking it’s set to take place the same weekend as TwitchCon.

Although there’s no telling whether or not the event is actually going to happen, Kick streamers and viewers alike have made it clear that they want it to happen.

“DON’T YOU DARE TEASE ME LIKE THIS,” one streamer replied.

Another said: “I’m already picking out my outfits. Buying flights. Getting hotel. Who’s coming with me???”

Neither Trainwreck nor anyone else in charge of the platform has confirmed that KickCon 2023 is set to take place, but we’ll be sure to update you if they comment on it.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.