Kick streamer stalked and robbed during IRL stream

A woman was seen stalking a Kick streamer during an IRL stream in South Africa as the stranger ended up stealing from him and trying to run away before being apprehended.

Streamers broadcasting themselves IRL has become one of the largest trends over the past few years, which has propelled some creators to the top of streaming platforms.

Typically the live streams have involved them sharing their day-to-day lives, whether it involves completing their normal daily tasks or travelling around the world.

However, similar to a person’s normal life, it has brought along many dangers. The most common have been thieves, who have been pickpocketing or more obviously stealing the creator’s belongings.

Now, one Kick streamer was stalked during an IRL stream in South Africa and later had an item of his stolen.

Woman followed IRL Kick streamer and took his belongings

During the stream, the IRL creator KangJoel was seen adventuring around the streets in South Africa.

A stranger soon approached him and started asking him and the others in the group with him for money. Even though they constantly said “no” and told her to “go away,” she proceeded to follow them for over an hour.

Eventually, they tried to leave in a car, yet she proceeded to enter the vehicle and sit down next to him. “Please I’m begging,” she said, as the driver responded “No! Get out of my car.”

She then fled out of the car, but not before stealing his tripod, leading the driver and the streamer’s friends to chase after her.

After they apprehended her, she could be heard saying: “What is wrong with you! Leave me alone!”

The group eventually managed to get away and drove off leaving the tripod behind with the thief, as it had apparently “broken” during the altercation.

At the time of writing, there has been no further update on the situation and KangJoel has returned to IRL streaming on Kick.