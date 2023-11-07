Kick streamer N3on banned on Twitch

Well-known Kick streamer N3on has been banned on Twitch, much to fans’ surprise.

N3on is a prominent streamer on Kick, where he often gets up to all sorts of shenanigans with fellow streamer Sneako and even celebrities like Lil Pump.

However, N3on’s broadcasts have often been the source of controversy, with the streamer getting kicked out of businesses due to his behavior and even getting into explosive feuds with other creators.

Article continues after ad

Although N3on is best known for his streams on Kick, where he boasts over 200k followers, viewers were left surprised when they learned one of his accounts on a separate streaming platform had been banned.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: n3onsingh N3on is best known for his presence on Kick – but he received a ban from Twitch on November 7.

Fans confused as Kick star N3on gets sudden Twitch ban

On November 7, fans noticed that N3on’s Twitch channel had been banned. A quick look at his profile now shows a message that reads, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Twitch: N3on This message appears when users try to click on N3on’s Twitch channel.

Thus far, it’s unclear what exactly prompted N3on’s ban, and the streamer has yet to speak out about the matter via his social media accounts.

A look at his profile shows that N3on’s last activity on Twitch was 8 months ago, making his latest ban even more confusing.

This situation is still unfolding. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto, where we’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more about N3on’s suspension.

Article continues after ad