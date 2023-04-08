Kick streamer accuses platform of view botting: “viewer count doesn’t mean sh*t”

YouTuber and streamer CodyRiffs has accused Kick of view botting, claiming the “viewer count doesn’t mean sh*t.”

Launched in late 2022, Kick is slowly but surely taking over the live-streaming world. Offering an impressive split when it comes to sub revenue – with creators getting a much larger 95% cut on Kick compared to Twitch’s 50% — it’s no wonder streamers are switching platforms.

Nevertheless, as a new platform, Kick has its fair share of problems to still work out. Namely, users have blasted the lack of moderation on the site, allowing the use of racism and inappropriate language.

Article continues after ad

Streamers are now once more hitting out at Kick, accusing the platform of view-botting.

Twitch streamer accuses Kick of view botting

In a video uploaded on April 7, Twitch streamer and YouTuber CodyRiffs detailed his experience as a content creator trying out Kick for the first time.

While the streamer described Kick as a literal “trainwreck” — he also noted how the platform “reeks” of view botting.

“I was immediately impressed by the amount of viewers I had right away on my first kick stream,” said Cody. “I was less impressed later on when I found out the viewer count on Kick doesn’t mean sh*t.

Article continues after ad

“The whole site reeks of viewer botting, but it was a nice feeling while it lasted.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The streamer continued: “It’s just a little suspicious when I see people streaming to two to three thousand people, and there are only three people chatting.”

Timestamp at 3:43

Other creators have also had similar experiences, with Kick streamer Triggzy, who has 100 followers on the platform, explaining his viewer count randomly jumped higher.

“Happened the other night to me. I average about 15-20 on Kick right now, but I had 44 out of nowhere,” the streamer said.

Article continues after ad

Creators have earned “life-changing” amounts of money thus far from streaming Kick. As it stands, the platform is yet to respond to the allegations, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated if they do.