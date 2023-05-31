Kick & Rumble swoop in after Alinity cops Twitch ban for twerking

Multiple streaming platforms have reached out to Alinity to join them after the Twitch star was banned for twerking.

The streaming wars have been heating up for a while now with Twitch facing growing competition from rivals such as Kick, YouTube, and most recently, Rumble.

On May 30, Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon was suspended by Twitch for 3 days due to twerking on stream, resulting in her putting the site on blast while remarking she was thinking of “taking business somewhere else.”

Like clockwork, numerous other platforms made their own pitches to the Colombian-Canadian trying to convince her to make the jump from Twitch and join them.

Alinity bombarded with streaming offers after Twitch ban

Rumble was one of the first to comment with an offer for Alinity, referencing how many of the biggest names in the streaming world had joined their platform in some capacity.

“Join Kai, Speed, Mizkif, JiDion, and Akademiks over at Rumble,” the official account replied.

Alinity, being a savvy businesswoman, inquired about how much they would be willing to pay her, but Rumble didn’t follow up with an amount, at least publicly. It’s definitely possible that the two sides are in negotiations.

Rumble has been making some big moves recently. The “free speech” platform signed Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to host an exclusive show that ended up breaking records with its first episode.

They weren’t the only ones to reach out to Alinity. Slushy, an adult site similar to OnlyFans that has worked with Amouranth in the past also made a pitch to Mogollon.

“You’re always welcome to stream on Slushy without the risks of getting banned!” they said.

Shortly after Alinity called out Twitch for banning her, chess streaming sensation Alexandra Botez was quick to call on Kick to “make it right” resulting in the competitor taking notice.

While Kick did respond directly to Alinity, they didn’t have much to say, instead just commenting with an “eyes” emoji. Like with Rumble, it’s not known if they reached out privately to her in hopes of another exclusive signing.

In any case, we’ll have to see what Alinity decides to do. For more on Kick, be sure to check out Dexerto’s exclusive interview with Kick exec Akhil Sarin.