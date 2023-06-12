Kick & Rumble leaders support NICKMERCS following CoD skin removal for Pride comment

Leaders from upcoming streaming platforms Kick and Rumble have voiced their support for NICKMERCS following comments he made about Pride events in school, resulting in Call of Duty removing his skin bundle from the game.

The NICKMERCS CoD controversy has become a huge deal in the game’s community ever since the FaZe star claimed that ‘kids should be left alone’ in reference to Pride events at school.

The backlash resulted in Call of Duty pulling his skin from the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 shops, but many have voiced support for NICKMERCS – including Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman, the latter of which asked for his own skin to be pulled in solidarity.

As it turns out, big names from Twitch’s streaming opposition Kick and Rumble also feel strongly about the FaZe streamer and used their platforms to stand with NICKMERCS and against CoD.

After TimTheTatman requested CoD remove his skin, Kick co-founder Trainwreck chimed in, applauding the YouTuber and standing with NICKMERCS.

“W. F**k cancel culture,” he slammed. “If the part of the internet that’s going after mercs were the ‘good guys,’ they’d teach and be patient even if their teachings are being questioned. The vocal minority who pretend that they are fighting for equality are just virtue signaling for clout.”

The Kick streamer continued to say that the individuals who called for the skin to be removed were just making matters worse.

“What they are doing here, with this situation, only sends people further down the rabbit hole and divides by putting people into an angry state, void of logic and understanding,” he added. “Political leaders and viewers coming after him know this and use these movements for their own gain, power, and advertisement.”

Trainwreck and Kick weren’t the only ones to side with NICKMERCS. Rumble and its CEO Chris Pavlovski also spoke up directly against “cancel culture.”

“As the CEO of Rumble, I firmly stand behind Nick and strongly against cancel culture,” Pavlovski beamed.

We’ll have to see how this latest debacle unfolds and if Call of Duty ends up adding the skin back, but at the moment, it seems like both sides are in a stalemate as NICKMERCS continues to stand by his remark and refuses to apologize. He has since actually even gained followers since the controversy.