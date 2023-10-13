Kick interrupts “sexually suggestive” stream and shadowbans content creator

A Kick streamer had their broadcast interrupted by staff of the platform to alert them of a temporary shadowban in light of “sexually suggestive content.”

It’s no secret Kick streamers have certainly come under fire of late for stepping over the line with what’s appropriate on the platform. From the arrest of Johnny Somali to various swatting incidents and Ice Poseidon-led controversies, it’s been far from a quiet month.

As a result, Kick updated its community guidelines on October 9 to help give creators a better understanding of “where [they] draw the line.” Now, seeing these guidelines enforced in real-time, one particular streamer was hit with a temporary shadowban for their actions.

Aspiring streamer ‘PattayaLife’ went live on October 12 with a broadcast from what appears to be a brothel. Before long, Kick admins stepped in and issued a statement in chat, alerting them to a temporary shadowban.

“Kick is no longer able to support sexually suggestive content due to requirements set forth by Google Play & Apple app store,” the official KickTeam account shared. As a result of these new guidelines, this streamer had their channel ‘temporarily hidden’ “for 1 hour.”

Kick staff then asked PattayaLife to “please change outfit or stream content to meet these guidelines” within the 60-minute window. If they obliged, their channel’s visibility would return to normal.

Essentially, this particular stream was no longer advertised on the homepage of Kick, nor in any categories on the site. Only those with direct links could access the broadcast during this window as Kick looked to minimize its reach.

Confused at the alert, PattayaLife questioned “What have I done wrong? I don’t understand. I haven’t done anything wrong. I can’t show my face?”

Kick: PattayaLife A full look at the message from Kick staff.

Shortly after the alert, PattayaLife removed all trace of the broadcast, erasing any VODs and clips from the stream. Though this being the internet, nothing is truly gone forever and mirrors of the clip have circulated online.