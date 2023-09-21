Kick co-founder hits back at ex-Twitch exec amid Adin Ross’s ‘Kim Jong Un’ stream

The streaming wars rage on as Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani says his platform lives “rent free” in ex-Twitch exec DjWheat’s head amid criticism around Adin Ross’s recent stream with a Kim Jong Un impersonator.

On September 20, Adin Ross went live with a Kim Jong Un impersonator after claiming he wanted to travel to North Korea to stream with the political leader.

Of course, controversial commentator Andrew Tate was also part of this call, which shattered viewership records on Kick with a whopping 300,000 live viewers at its max.

Article continues after ad

However, this particular stream has been garnering quite a bit of controversy online as to which personalities and what kind of content is allowed on Kick… and it even caught the attention of a former Twitch figurehead.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross Adin Ross is one of Kick’s top streamers who recently broke viewership records on the platform after inviting a Kim Jong Un impersonator on his broadcast.

DjWheat lashes out at Kick after Adin Ross’s fake Kim Jong Un stream

DjWheat was Twitch’s Director of Creator Development before he left the company in 2022. He worked at Twitch for over ten years and continues to be a major voice in the streaming space.

On September 20, Kick posted a tweet commenting on Ross’s stream with the fake Kim Jong Un, writing, “We live in a simulation.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Your business is a simulation,” DjWheat replied in a quote-retweet.

Kick co-founder Bijhan Tehrani was quick to hit back at this comment, simply replying: “Rent free.”

However, it doesn’t look like DjWheat is taking the situation all too seriously. In response to Tehrani, the former Twitch exec simply posted a meme that read, “Mad.”

Article continues after ad

Kick also posted a response to DjWheat, telling him to “enjoy the show” alongside a screenshot showing that he follows the company on X/Twitter. DjWheat replied with a gif of actor Nick Offerman doing an “I see you” motion to the camera.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest instance of DjWheat expressing concern about Kick after calling the platform a “sham” back in 2022.