Kick CEO gifts Adin Ross a Rolls Royce for his birthday: “Twitch would never”

Kick streamer Adin Ross celebrated his birthday on his latest livestream, with the content creator being surprised with a Rolls Royce by the Kick CEO and team.

At the beginning of 2023, there was speculation that former Twitch streamer Adin Ross was planning on making the leap to new streaming platform Kick.

After streaming across both sites for multiple weeks, Ross confirmed that he has officially joined Kick in what is still one of the biggest streamer deals of all time.

Since then, Ross has been streaming on Kick for almost a year and has been a big supporter in the development of the new platform. In his most recent stream, Adin Ross brought the Kick team on, including CEO Eddie Craven, as they had a birthday present to give him and wanted to do so on stream.

Blindfolded, Ross was led to a garage where he was then handed the keys to a brand new Rolls Royce.

After Ross took the blindfold off and saw what Kick had gifted him for his birthday, he began shouting out “What the f**k. A Rolls f**king Royce. Shut the f**k up there is no way. Bro, they got me a Rolls Royce.”

Craven then simply replied “happy birthday” before Ross jumped into the car. However, not before taking a jab at his former platform and stating “Twitch would never.” Ross then continued to express his complete surprise at the present, seemingly in a state of shock that Kick would give him such an expensive gift. At least, that’s how it all appeared on the surface.

A month ago, Ross broke viewership records on Kick after the content creator decided to hold a fake Kim Jong Un interview stream. Following the success of this, Ross has now hinted at doing a similar stream with Donald Trump in the future.

For all the latest streamer news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.