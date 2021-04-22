KiaraaKitty quits Twitch after another ban for sexual content - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has confirmed that she is quitting the platform following another ban, this time indefinite, due to what Twitch deemed sexual content.

Previously banned in March due to a wardrobe malfunction during a hot tub stream (and not the only one), Kiara’s account was suspended again on April 21.

She had been streaming IRL at the beach, and wearing a swimsuit — typically permitted under Twitch’s guidelines around the context of attire depending on the setting.

However, Twitch has deemed the content inappropriate and in violation of their community guidelines, issuing a suspension.

According to Kiara, the suspension is indefinite. This means that while it may be lifted in the future, Twitch has not given a date. This typically means it is permanent, or at least could last upward of 6 months.

Speaking in her Discord server, KiaraaKitty said, “Is indefinite. We are done,” and confirmed it was due to sexual content.

Fans asked if she would stream on her YouTube channel instead, but she has dismissed that idea too.

Speaking to fans on Discord, Kiaraa also says that she has canceled a trip to the US, as without a Twitch stream she has no income.

It’s still not clear what exact moment during the stream caused the suspension, or if it was just the general stream content overall.

Twitch does not comment on suspensions to protect the privacy of users, but streamers themselves are often given rather vague explanations. Twitch will inform them of which rule they broke, but not the exact moment or reason they broke it.

KiaraaKitty was enjoying strong growth on the platform too: Over 200,000 total followers, up almost 60,000 in the past three months.