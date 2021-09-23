Khloe Kardashian to commentate first ever Candy Crush esports tournament

Khloe Kardashian has announced her involvement in the first-ever esports tournament for mobile game Candy Crush Saga.

Khloe Kardashian is the new face of esports. Well, not really, but she is dipping her toes into the world of competitive gaming, starting with an event for Candy Crush Saga.

The socialite and model will provide commentary for the tournament, which is the first of its kind for the mega-popular mobile game.

Khloe Kardashian Candy Crush event

The Candy Crush Saga event will be held in-app from September 23 to October 7, and all players above level 25 will be eligible for entry. Khloe announced her involvement with the event via her Instagram account.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In a statement released to BusinessWire about her role in the tournament, Khloe said, “Anyone who knows me knows that I think I’m the most competitive in my family, and it’s no different when it comes to Candy Crush. This game has always provided an outlet for me to release my inner competitor. The All-Stars tournament offers the perfect opportunity to take my crushing skills to the next level.”

Read More: Ludwig reveals his awkward first meeting with shroud after Disney trip

Khloe will also be bringing on fellow celebrities to commentate and be part of the event, although no specific celeb names have been mentioned as of yet.

King, the developers of Candy Crush Saga, have reported earnings from the game into the billions, making it one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time. The event marks the franchise’s first foray into the space of esports.