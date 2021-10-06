Khaby Lame shuts down critics after posting anti-racism message to Instagram

TikTok star Khaby Lame is unbothered by users who unfollowed him on Instagram after getting upset at an anti-racist message he posted to the platform.

Khaby Lame is one of the most popular content creators on TikTok right now. Hot on the heels of Charli D’Amelio (the most-followed individual on the app), Lame boasts over 114 million followers and has a slew of humorous videos destroying “life hacks” to show for it.

While he’s an increasingly popular influencer, he’s seen a few angry fans unfollow him over on Instagram, where he has garnered an equally impressive 48 million followers.

The reason for this exodus appears to stem from an anti-racist message he posted to his Instagram stories, which included the phrase: “Say no to racism.”

Khaby Lame responds to backlash over anti-racist post

Apparently, this message prompted some of his fans to turn tail and take back their follow — but Khaby isn’t bothered by it. He hit back at their reaction in another post where he urged his fanbase to create a positive impact on the world.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments where people say: I unfollow you because you did this video,” he began. “I don’t mind guys, we are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life. Be happy, follow your dream and save the planet.”

“You can also unfollow me,” he continued. “I don’t care about the numbers, I care about your hearts! If you do think of something new, do it right and in a positive way!”

Khaby then directed his followers to a charity they could donate to, instead of “wasting time writing negative comments criticizing.”

It seems that Khaby is turning a negative moment into a positive opportunity for people to give back and help others, paying no heed to follower count and instead focusing on making a difference in wake of the backlash.