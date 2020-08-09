Kevin Durant has perfect response to following critic's girl on Twitter

Kevin Durant is an NBA Hall of Famer, but he’s also one of the greatest NBA social media personas in history — as he cemented in responses to a random critic’s rant on Twitter.

Durant is a two-time NBA Champion, an NBA MVP, and his current contract is worth $164.3 million over four years. But when a random Twitter user with under 1,000 followers decided to drop a podcast slandering KD, the controversial icon responded by following the user’s girlfriend and liking all of her pictures. Then, when called out for it, he replied in the most hilarious way possible.

Advertisement

my bad, I accidently pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone trippin — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

KD is the NBA’s gift to social media. Clowned endlessly for signing with a dominant Golden State Warriors team in 2016 after losing to them in the playoffs, Durant has never backed down from his critics and instead just been his genuine self. His Twitter bio reads “I’m me, I do me, and I chill,” and that is no lie.

While other celebrities shy away from random critics, KD is just like us. He reads what people say about him on the internet and he does not care enough about PR to stop himself from responding to random haters or fans. All of that can be evidenced by the fact that he has never deleted his most iconic Tweet about Scarlett Johansson from 2011.

Advertisement

Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water...#random — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2011

While some of his Tweets may read like a Simp in Twitch chat, KD just happens to be a 7’0” icon on the basketball court, gifted with a poetic jump shot, impeccable instincts, and a handle that defies all laws of physics given how lanky the professional bucket scorer is.

And when it came to Twitter’s ‘zee_the_creator’ dropping a podcast titled “KD Rant; Clippers/Bucks Take, Why I Always Slander Him, His Pattern of Hoe Behavior,’ Durant apparently took notice and didn’t respond verbally but instead by making a sly pass at the critic’s girlfriend.

Then, when called out for it, he blamed his phone in a move that would make any teenager proud: “my bad, I accidentally pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone trippin.”

Advertisement

Lol youre enjoying this experience. You won’t forget about this day...ever!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

People will hate on KD for still engaging in petty behavior despite having millions of followers and millions of dollars. But the legend is unbothered by that, as he expressed in a response to Zee, who has maintained his attacks.

As Durant told him, “you’re enjoying this experience” and “won’t forget about this day...ever!” That’s a fact that should not be ignored. Most celebrities would simply ignore their haters, but you’ve got to love it when one doesn’t take themselves too seriously and believes in the principle of social media equality: anyone can get a clap back.