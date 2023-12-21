Kesha after leaving Dr. Luke’s label: “I haven’t felt this free”

Kesha admitted to feeling “free” after the pop singer was finally able to leave Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe record label.

After years of legal turmoil and litigation, Kesha finally walked away from her label home, Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. She’s also left her management firm of 16 years, Vector Management. “In need of a fresh start in my life, we have parted ways but I will remain forever grateful for the run we had,” said Kesha about the split with Vector.

The news comes six months after Kesha and Dr. Luke settled several lawsuits, including defamation, out of court. On the settlement, Kesha wrote in a statement, “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

With Kemosabe in the rearview mirror, Kesha looks ahead to what’s next, first focusing on her mental health.

Youtube: Kesha Kesha performs an acoustic version of ‘Happy’

Kesha admits to feeling “free” from Dr. Luke

On December 20, Kesha posted a simple, touching clip of her on the beach. “I haven’t felt this free since I was 18,” she captioned the TikTok video. She can be seen turning on her phone’s camera and running toward the ocean, the sun beaming overhead.

The singer also took to Instagram to post a cheeky candid and share how she’s feeling these days. “Coming back home to me,” she said.

Despite remaining on Kemosabe after the legal battles started, Kesha released several albums that seemed to address the tangled situation. Songs like “Praying” and “Learn to Let Go,” from her Rainbow album, took shots at Dr. Luke, as she worked through finding a way forward. “Life ain’t always fair, but how’s living in resentment,” she sang on the latter.

Subsequent albums, High Road and 2023’s Gag Order, continued to comment on her emotional and personal journey over the previous few years. Now, as a free agent, it’s yet unclear what sort of path Kesha may carve out next.

