Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested as viral TikTok shows assault and racial slurs 

University of Kentucky has condemned the actions of their student Sophia Rosing, after she went viral on TikTok for assaulting a student desk clerk and using racial slurs in a residence hall.

Rosing was arrested on the University’s UK campus by local police officers, after attacking student desk clerk Kylah Spring both physically and verbally.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting a response from the institution’s leadership.

Sophia Rosing arrested as assault video goes viral on TikTok

In an online statement, University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto said: “Early this morning, an incident involving violence against our students, racial slurs and offensive language occurred in one of our residence halls. One of the victims was a student employee who was working an overnight shift at the front desk.

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

The University also posted further statements on Twitter, stating that Student Success teams will offer support to victims who were subject to this behavior.

As seen in footage posted by Huff Post’s senior front page editor Phillip Lewis, the student was swinging at a colleague, who maintained a professional manner despite the encounter.

WKYT has also reported that Rosing’s LinkedIn page shows she was working as an influencer on campus in a program by College Fashionista and their parent company, Her Campus Media.

Since the arrest, they immediately cut ties with Sophia. A statement reads: “Today we learned of a video involving a College Fashionista member physically and verbally assaulting two Black women. At Her Campus Media and College Fashionista, we vehemently denounce this abhorrent behavior and do not condone racism or hate in any form. We unapologetically stand in support of BIPOC communities and affirm that Black lives matter. Full stop.

“Immediately upon being informed of the incident, we removed the member from our community and terminated her affiliation with any of our programs.”

She faces multiple charges, including alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, 4th-degree assault, and 3rd-degree assault (of a police officer). Her bond has been set at $10,000.