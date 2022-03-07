TikToker Kenedi Anderson stuns American Idol viewers with Lady Gaga audition

TikTok singer Kenedi Anderson blew the judges and viewers away when she auditioned for American Idol with her incredible cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause.’

Video app TikTok is home to thousands of singers who post amazing covers and original songs on a daily basis, and new faces are constantly going viral as they share their talents with the world via the platform.

Kenedi Anderson is a 17-year-old singer with just over 50,000 followers on TikTok, where she posts covers of popular songs, that regularly get thousands of views.

In February, she went hugely viral with her incredible cover of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Encanto, with the post getting 2.7 million views and 700,000 likes.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Only a couple of weeks later in March, Kenedi surprised her followers when she appeared on an episode of American Idol.

Read More: Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather has no money

She performed a cover of Lady Gaga’s popular song ‘Applause’ while playing the piano, and the judges were immediately stunned by the young singer’s skill. Kenedi even received one of the coveted 20th-anniversary platinum tickets.

Viewers were equally as impressed by her talent, flooding the YouTube video of her audition with praise.

“Sign her already,” one said. “She’s got the voice, the looks, she’s humble and she can make it big in the industry.”

“Her voice is INSANE!!! She’s gonna be a force of nature in this competition!” another said.

Advertisement

Read More: Deji reveals plan to keep fighting after 3 boxing defeats

Fans both old and new are clearly excited to see how Kenedi fares in the competition, and are flocking to her TikTok profile to check out some of her other popular videos.

Kenedi isn’t the only viral sensation to make an appearance on this season of American Idol. Delaney Renee a.k.a. the TikTok babysitter also had a successful audition on the show at the end of February.