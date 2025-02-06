Kendrick Lamar’s “Not like Us” can save lives says American Heart Association

Kendrick Lamar’s viral Drake diss track “Not Like Us” can be used to save lives according to the American Heart Association.

Back in 2024 amid a back-and-forth with Canadian rapper Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, Kendrick Lamar released “Not Like Us.”

The song quickly went viral, and Twitch star Kai Cenat reacted to it on stream. Drake continued the beef on stream as well, firing shots at the rapper during an impromptu Kick broadcast with xQc.

On Wednesday, February 5, The American Heart Association revealed one major advantage that “Not Like Us” has over other songs and how it could be used to save someone’s life.

Not Like Us is perfect for CPR tempo

“Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ has 101 beats per minute, the right tempo for hands-only CPR,” said the American Heart Association in a post on Instagram.

“Mustard on the beat. And it could help you save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the rhythm of ‘Not Like Us.'”

According to the association, the correct tempo for hands-only CPR is 100 to 120 beats per minute, and the most commonly used example is ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees.

After hearing this news, fans of the Compton-born rapper flocked to the replies to share their thoughts.

“So we’re gonna save a life to a song that ended Drake’s?” one user commented.

Another quoted lyrics from the song that they considered relevant: “Man down call the ambulance, tell em breathe bro.”

“Can you imagine drake needing CPR and this is the song someone choices to save him lmao,” a third commented.

Kendrick’s song isn’t the only viral hit that’s within the BPM needed for proper CPR. Back in July 2024, a nurse went viral on TikTok after sharing Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please, Please, Please,” is 107 BPM – well within the range needed.