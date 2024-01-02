Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman Clash on RHUGT explained

Real Houswives of New York: Legacy stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman were seen having a clash on Season 4 of the show. Here is everything you need to know about what went down between the two.

RHUGT Season 4 was aired on Peacock in December 2023, and it wouldn’t be a Real Housewives season if there weren’t at least some drama and The Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 is no different.

Bravo casting reality star Ramona Singer after her scandal, and while she was banned from attending Bravocon23 guestlist, itself stirred some controversy. Now we have two former RHONY stars having a clash on screen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those who might have missed out, here is what you need to know about the situation.

What did Kelly and Kristen fight about?

INSTAGRAM Cast of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Season 4.

Kelly Bensimon was part of RHONY for three seasons and Kristen Taekman was on for only two seasons. It was the first for both of them to have joined RHUGT and to have been on-screen together. However, it seemed that they had trouble getting along with each other.

During episode 4, the co-stars Kristen, Dorinda Medley, and Luann de Lesseps felt that Kelly was not being present in the moment during their vacation together. They expressed that after seeing Kelly attend personal and work calls during the day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dorinda went ahead claiming that it was because Kelly was trying to show she was the busiest out of all the Housewives and it was her way of being jealous of Kristen. She said, “It’s this thing about ‘I’m more important’.” Kristen agreed with Dorinda on this.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The back and forth continued during lunch and Kristen was put on spot to talk about her relationship with her husband, Josh Taekman.

Later in the evening, the Housewives joined Kristen’s yacht party, which they later called ‘neon madness.’ At the dinner table, the girls clashed once more and Kristen told Kelly that she had a wall around her that didn’t let anyone get closer to her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’m going to say this respectfully,” Kristen told Kelly. “You build this wall to protect yourself.”

Kelly snapped back that even if Kristen was coming at her with good intentions, her way of approaching the situation wasn’t right. Kelly said, “But you’re not the right tool for the right job, Kristen.”

In the end, Kristen got upset that her attempts to be friendly with Kelly didn’t go anywhere. She said, “Kelly, I tried. I just want to go on record and say I attempted to get to know you, and that’s on you. It’s not on me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and other reality TV shows, make sure to check our page here.