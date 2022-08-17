Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger joins Twitch’s VTuber craze with a milk-cooled PC

Tony the Tiger has gone from Kellogg’s cereal mascot to Twitch VTuber in a startling career move that could have major implications for the rest of the industry.

On August 19, the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes star will officially make his VTuber debut and compete in a battle royale alongside Brennon ’GoldGlove’ O’Neill, Chrissy Costanza and Jakeem ’BigCheese’ Johnson.

During the broadcast, Tony will also be debuting his insane gaming rid equipped with a milk-coolant PC. Yes, you read that correctly. Tony means business.

The project to bring Tony to Twitch stems from a partnership between Kellogg’s and the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

“This innovative concept taps into the growing popularity of VTubing on Twitch, where we saw VTubing content increase 467% year-over-year last year,” said Adam Harris, Twitch’s head of brand partnership.

Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger is streaming on Twitch, this is not a drill!

“Together with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, we’re producing a made-for-the-Twitch-community live experience that introduces a beloved character to well-known Twitch streamers, fosters a healthy dose of competition, and encourages viewers to interact with Tony the Tiger in real-time in Chat,” he added.

Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal praised the partnership as a way to offer an “innovative gaming experience” and connect with new audiences.

There’s no telling how audiences will react to this crossover and if it will be well-received. However, if it goes over GR-R-REAT, we could see more mascots on Twitch in the future – could you imagine Mr Clean as a VTuber?

The action kicks off August 19 at 5PM est, so grab a bowl (not necessarily of cereal) and tune in.