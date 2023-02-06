Keith Lee teams up with YouTuber to give away $5,000 of shoes

TikTok food critic Keith Lee has teamed up with YouTuber Two Js Kicks and former NFL player Ray Crockett to give away $5,000 worth of shoes to kids.

Over the last few weeks, Keith Lee has effectively taken over TikTok with his food review videos. So much, in fact, that he’s gained over 5.2 million followers in the last 30 days.

But he’s not just a food critic, Keith is also a successful MMA fighter and sneakerhead.

Lee recently teamed up with YouTuber Two Js Kicks and former NFL player Ray Crockett to give away $5,000 worth of shoes to kids at their local store.

Keith Lee helped give away $5,000 worth of shoes to kids

In a video uploaded on February 5, 2023, Keith revealed he teamed up with Two Js Kicks and Ray Crockett to amass $5,000 to give away at their local store — Urban Necessities.

“I’ve been a sneakerhead since I was a kid, I know what it feels like to be in line and want some shoes, and you get inside [to find out] it’s way more expensive than you thought it was and you’re not able to get the shoes that you want,” Keith explained.

The TikToker then explained that the money began as $1,000, but quickly grew to five times that amount.

Two Js Kicks went on the speaker at the store and announced to his employees that he wanted to cut all the music off from the store — and they needed help to find kids that would benefit from their giveaway.

After giving away over $3,000, they found a little kid named Sebastian who suffered from social anxiety just like Keith. Attempting not to choke up, Keith approached the kid and offered him a $1,900 shopping spree.

This is just the latest amazing thing Keith has done for other people recently. He’s partnered with MrBeast to give a restaurant $10,000 and has helped boost the popularity of countless struggling restaurants.