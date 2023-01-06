Keith Lee ready to review MrBeast’s Feastables, but on three conditions

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee is ready to review Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s Feastables chocolate bars, but he’s laid out three conditions for the YouTuber and he has to choose just one.

Over the last few weeks, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee has stolen the hearts of many viewers. So many, in fact, that he nearly doubled his following count in December 2022.

Keith combines his love for food with his platform to uplift small struggling restaurants, giving them feedback on customer service, food quality, and marketing in his videos.

Now MrBeast wants in on the food review action, as he asked in a comment if he could send over some Feastables chocolate.

Keith is ready to do it, and he’s laid out three conditions for the YouTuber — but MrBeast only has to choose one.

Keith Lee lays out conditions for MrBeast Feastables video review

He started the video: “I heard MrBeast was looking for me. Let’s talk about it. Earlier this morning I received this comment from MrBeast. As you can imagine, I was shocked.”

Keith explained that he, his wife, and his sister are all fans of the YouTuber and were excited to hear from him. He’s ready to do the review but gave MrBeast three agreements to choose from before it happens.

For the first idea, he mentioned that he wants MrBeast to come to Las Vegas to find a struggling locally-owned business and make it an “un-struggling” family-owned business.

Next on his list is a bit more simple, Keith wants MrBeast to put his wife into one of his videos. For the final agreement, he gave Donaldson the option to simply share the review video across all his platforms so he could use the exposure to continue doing what he does.

MrBeast responded in a comment on the video, posting the shifty eyes emoji to imply his interest in fulfilling one of the agreements.

Fans quickly flooded the YouTuber’s replies, asking him to fulfill all three of the conditions put forth by Keith.

It’s unknown when or if a collab will happen between the two, but it’s clear that both parties are remotely interested in making it happen.