Keith Lee offers to fight MrBeast after boxing photos go viral

MMA fighter and TikTok star Keith Lee has offered to be MrBeast’s boxing opponent after the YouTuber posted a photo of his training session with Logan Paul.

The influencer-boxing bug is out in full force, with names like Logan Paul and KSI slated to enter the ring on October 14 in a highly-anticipated event.

In the midst of all this hype, YouTube king MrBeast posed for a pic alongside Paul in an impromptu training session — and even teased that he might be stepping into the ring, himself.

Fans were instantly excited about the possibility of MrBeast taking part in the influencer-boxing trend, and it looks like he may already have an opponent lined up.

Keith Lee challenges MrBeast to boxing match

On August 22, just a day after MrBeast donned his gloves, mixed martial artist and famous food reviewer Keith Lee presented the YouTuber with an open challenge in case he wants to get serious.

Although Lee hasn’t fought in nearly a year, he claims that he’s happy to go up to MrBeast’s current weight. He even posted a few clips of himself training in the octagon as proof of his abilities.

“I used to fight at 135 lbs. But right now, I’m about 185 lbs. I’m solid, though. I think MrBeast is about 190 – 200 lbs, so the size discrepancy shouldn’t be that big. If anything, I can bulk up.”

That’s not all; Keith also claimed that he’d love to donate their purses to charity, with his portion given to local restaurants — a huge part of his regular content.

“If you don’t have an opponent, I’ll be the opponent,” he said. “I haven’t thought about fighting in a long time. I mean no disrespect at all, I just think it’d be a dope, fun, entertaining fight.”

This wouldn’t be the first time these two creators have teamed up for a project; in fact, the influencers got together for a restaurant review back in February, gifting the winner a grand prize of $10,000.