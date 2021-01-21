A party’s about to go off on Karl Jacops’ Twitch channel as the content creator is rounding up some of the biggest names on the streaming site for a little Jackbox Games lobby including Corpse, Sykkuno, and more.

The Twitch meta is currently embedded in Rust with a healthy side of Among Us streams, but Jacops (who is a member of Mr Beast’s regular crew on YouTube) is continuing his Jackbox parade with even bigger names taking part in the wholesome fun.

But there’s going to be a ton of crossover with fandoms for the next stream, since it could include people from all corners of online entertainment like make up moguls, a fan-favorite mystery YouTube star, and more.

“We got to get Sykkuno in one of these [Jackbox Games],” Jacops said, pumped on his highly successful Twitch streams so far with a chyron at the bottom of the screen indicating he had about 22,400 subs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The prospect of getting one of the fastest growing Twitch streamers on board is an enticing prospect for many, and something the Sykkuno himself wouldn’t mind being a part of.

“I texted Sykkuno last minute, like 30 minutes before I started my stream, ‘Do you want to play Jackbox? It’s me Corpse, Dream– I gave him the rundown. He was like, ‘Of course’ and I said, ‘OK, sweet. I’m gonna start in 30 minutes.’”

Read more: xChocoBars ends Among Us stream in tears over toxic Twitch chat

Although that’s where the hang up happened for Sykkuno who probably wasn’t ready for a Jackbox party on such short notice. But that’s where Jacobs is going to get better at organizing.

The streamer was excited at the prospect of a Jackbox stream with the ‘gang’ that included Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, James Charles, Dream, and himself along with a couple more people.

That mash up would definitely be a band of characters that can easily draw thousands of viewers, and the personalities would be hilarious to see mesh live.

Jacobs has been streaming a lot more regularly since mid-2020, so it might not be long before the star-studded Jackbox Twitch stream goes down for viewers to tune in.