Karl Jacobs teases Jackbox lobby with Corpse, Sykkuno, Dream & James Charles

Published: 21/Jan/2021 23:05

by Alan Bernal
A party’s about to go off on Karl Jacops’ Twitch channel as the content creator is rounding up some of the biggest names on the streaming site for a little Jackbox Games lobby including Corpse, Sykkuno, and more.

The Twitch meta is currently embedded in Rust with a healthy side of Among Us streams, but Jacops (who is a member of Mr Beast’s regular crew on YouTube) is continuing his Jackbox parade with even bigger names taking part in the wholesome fun.

But there’s going to be a ton of crossover with fandoms for the next stream, since it could include people from all corners of online entertainment like make up moguls, a fan-favorite mystery YouTube star, and more.

“We got to get Sykkuno in one of these [Jackbox Games],” Jacops said, pumped on his highly successful Twitch streams so far with a chyron at the bottom of the screen indicating he had about 22,400 subs.

The prospect of getting one of the fastest growing Twitch streamers on board is an enticing prospect for many, and something the Sykkuno himself wouldn’t mind being a part of.

“I texted Sykkuno last minute, like 30 minutes before I started my stream, ‘Do you want to play Jackbox? It’s me Corpse, Dream– I gave him the rundown. He was like, ‘Of course’ and I said, ‘OK, sweet. I’m gonna start in 30 minutes.’”

Although that’s where the hang up happened for Sykkuno who probably wasn’t ready for a Jackbox party on such short notice. But that’s where Jacobs is going to get better at organizing.

A Jackbox lobby filled with the eccentric content creators would be good for a few laughs.

The streamer was excited at the prospect of a Jackbox stream with the ‘gang’ that included Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, James Charles, Dream, and himself along with a couple more people.

That mash up would definitely be a band of characters that can easily draw thousands of viewers, and the personalities would be hilarious to see mesh live.

Jacobs has been streaming a lot more regularly since mid-2020, so it might not be long before the star-studded Jackbox Twitch stream goes down for viewers to tune in.

PewDiePie announces when he’s returning to YouTube and teases “big” reveal

Published: 21/Jan/2021 21:30 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 21:32

by Brent Koepp
After weeks away from YouTube, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg broke his silence and announced when he is returning to the video platform. He also teased a “big” reveal – but what could it be?

PewDiePie stunned subscribers at the start of 2021 when he revealed that he would be taking a break from YouTube for an undisclosed amount of time.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too long for his return as on the evening of January 20, he announced when he is coming back to the video platform, as well as revealing he has a surprise for viewers.

The Swede is set to make his return to YouTube soon.

PewDiePie teases epic return to YouTube – and a “big” reveal

At the start of January, the YouTuber confessed to fans that he needed time off for his mental health. “I don’t really take breaks and I feel like I just need it,” he said. Almost three weeks later, the star announced his return in an Instagram Story.

“Gamers, the long awaited return will happen on the 23rd of this month,” he said, while hilariously having a Minecraft avatar filter over his face. He then surprised his followers by teasing an announcement. “Big reveal. Be there!”

While it’s not entirely clear what the big reveal is, it could be his long-awaited Cocomelon diss track. Fans have been begging the creator for a new song after the kids’ YouTube channel started inching closer to him in subscribers.

The star’s use of a Minecraft filter in the short clip might also be a hint that he is cooking up something in the Mojang title. In 2020, the Swedish star signed a major deal with Google to stream exclusively on their platform.

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber has teased new content for his channel. “I’m working on bigger projects as well,” he stated in February 2020. Whatever the reveal ends up being, we are sure fans will end up loving it.