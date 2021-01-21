A party’s about to go off on Karl Jacops’ Twitch channel as the content creator is rounding up some of the biggest names on the streaming site for a little Jackbox Games lobby including Corpse, Sykkuno, and more.
The Twitch meta is currently embedded in Rust with a healthy side of Among Us streams, but Jacops (who is a member of Mr Beast’s regular crew on YouTube) is continuing his Jackbox parade with even bigger names taking part in the wholesome fun.
But there’s going to be a ton of crossover with fandoms for the next stream, since it could include people from all corners of online entertainment like make up moguls, a fan-favorite mystery YouTube star, and more.
“We got to get Sykkuno in one of these [Jackbox Games],” Jacops said, pumped on his highly successful Twitch streams so far with a chyron at the bottom of the screen indicating he had about 22,400 subs.
The prospect of getting one of the fastest growing Twitch streamers on board is an enticing prospect for many, and something the Sykkuno himself wouldn’t mind being a part of.
“I texted Sykkuno last minute, like 30 minutes before I started my stream, ‘Do you want to play Jackbox? It’s me Corpse, Dream– I gave him the rundown. He was like, ‘Of course’ and I said, ‘OK, sweet. I’m gonna start in 30 minutes.’”
Although that’s where the hang up happened for Sykkuno who probably wasn’t ready for a Jackbox party on such short notice. But that’s where Jacobs is going to get better at organizing.
The streamer was excited at the prospect of a Jackbox stream with the ‘gang’ that included Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, James Charles, Dream, and himself along with a couple more people.
That mash up would definitely be a band of characters that can easily draw thousands of viewers, and the personalities would be hilarious to see mesh live.
Jacobs has been streaming a lot more regularly since mid-2020, so it might not be long before the star-studded Jackbox Twitch stream goes down for viewers to tune in.