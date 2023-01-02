“Karen” throws poop and boiling water over car parked legally outside her house

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A TikToker was shocked after an angry homeowner poured feces and boiling water over her legally parked car amid a heated parking dispute.

Natalie Mayers parked in a legal parking zone on the street in Toowoomba, Southern Queensland, Australia, to go to work.

As she returned to her car, however, Natalie spotted a local homeowner dumping dog poop and boiling water over the vehicle, prompting her to start recording the confrontation.

In a viral TikTok video, the resident confronted her saying, “Why did you park in front of my house when there’s a sign here saying please don’t, and the street is empty.”

The homemade sign asked drivers not to park outside her property, or leave their car on the street while they go to work, which Natalie had done. However, the area outside the resident’s house is a legal public parking zone.

“You’ve been here over three hours – I’ve taken a photo of what time you got here and when I did this. Why would you park here?”

The woman admitted to tipping feces and hot water over the car, but showed little remorse, insisting that her actions were justified.

Queensland Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that they were aware of the incident and that investigations were ongoing.

In another TikTok clip, Natalie said she had to call the police as the situation escalated.

“I did actually call 000 because she threatened me and told me to wait and see what she did to my car if I ever chose to come back,” she said.

“I did feel a little bit concerned about what she actually might do next so I called triple zero and they told me to move my car further down the road.”

