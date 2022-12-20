‘Karen’ shames mom for not putting coat on her toddler in viral video

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A ‘Karen’ went viral on TikTok after scolding a mother for not putting a coat on her child, leaving viewers divided.

While walking outside with her toddler, content creator Ku’uipo Dawn (Kuuipodawn) was stopped by a woman who accused her of being a bad mother.

“We literally just dropped off food for my sister at her school before walking back to the car when this Karen started yelling at me,” the TikToker wrote in a text overlay on her video.

In an 18-second clip, which has amassed a whopping 13 million views, the ‘Karen’ in question was heard saying: “What kind of mother puts a coat on themselves and not their daughter?”

Ku’uipo tried to explain that they were simply walking to the car, but was cut off. “Are you cold? ‘Cause if you are, then she is,” the frustrated woman told her. “Get a coat for your kid. Abusive.”

TikTok users in the comments had mixed feelings about the situation, as some sided with the mom.

“Bless your heart. You didn’t deserve that. You’re better than me. I would have hurt her feelings,” one user wrote.

“It takes longer to wrestle a toddler in and out of a jacket in the cold to put them into the car seat than it does to quickly walk inside,” another added.

“Not her business and I would not tolerate that from anyone. No way,” a third shared.

Others thought the woman had a point, but her approach was wrong.

“So how she handled this was so wrong. What she said about her needing a coat is right, but she went about it way wrong,” one commented.

“Karen is right this time.. needs a better approach though,” another agreed. “There’s snow on the ground, kid definitely need a coat,” a third said.