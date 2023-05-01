‘Karen’ gets beatdown after spitting on woman in hotel lobby

A woman on TikTok went viral for giving a Karen a beatdown in a hotel lobby just seconds after she spit in her face.

For a user named Anastejiah, a now-deleted video she uploaded showcasing an encounter at a hotel front desk has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

In the clip, she gives a “Karen” a beatdown after the woman spits in Anastejiah’s face.

Karen gets beatdown in viral hotel clip

In the upload, which has since been taken down by TikTok, Anastajiah reveals the situation via text-to-speech on the screen.

“I had to beat a Karen a*s ’cause she spit on me and told me I don’t belong here. It’s my birthday today. Happy Birthday to me,” she said.

After the TikToker requested an early checkout, the Karen walked past her towards the door… spitting in her face in the process.

The TikToker revealed in a comment on one of her other videos that the app removed the video, although it’s been posted on Twitter and YouTube since.

Anastejiah punched the woman just seconds later, who quickly apologized to the TikToker as she continued throwing blows.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Okay, okay… I’m sorry,” the woman said while on the ground.

Viewers quickly took to the replies to share their thoughts about the situation Anastejiah had to deal with.

“Spitting on someone is a biohazard!! Press charges And file suit,” one replied.

Another said: “Why did she STOP? I’d have given out that Thanos treatment…”Your life is yours, and so are these hands!”

