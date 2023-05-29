“Karen” Burger King manager bans TikToker for using RC Car to order

A “Karen” Burger King manager has banned a TikToker from their store after the man used his RC Car to place an order for a Spiderverse Whopper.

TikToker Kael Shoerlin, aka the_blue_car, drives his blue RC Car into various places to place an order — but a recent attempt to get something from Burger King led to him getting banned from the restaurant.

TikToker banned from Burger King for using RC Car to order

Uploaded on May 28, 2023, Kael’s video shows him driving his car into the local Burger King and getting the attention of one of the customers who begins helping him with his order.

However, the restaurant’s manager on duty had an issue with him driving the car into the store.

“I have to call my GM, not knowing where it came from this might be a problem,” said the manager before apparently calling the police.

Kael and his friend went down to Burger King just before the police arrived and mentioned in the video that the manager attempted to confiscate the RC car.

“The other employees wouldn’t let him take it,” he said while calling the manager a Karen in the caption. “Burger King manager, Karen, doesn’t let Henry get that yummy freaking red burger.”

The two behind the RC Car didn’t get in trouble with the police, but the manager did decide to “trespass” the guys from the Burger King — effectively banning them from the store unless they want to get arrested.